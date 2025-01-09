Rising Eurozone Inflation Sparks Bond Market Jitters

Benchmark Bund yields experienced a slight decline but held close to their highest levels in over five months, as inflation concerns mounted among investors.

The market closely monitored UK gilt yields, which saw an 11.5 basis points increase on Wednesday. Inflation within the eurozone's 20 nations reached 2.4% last month, driven by rising energy costs and persistently high service expenses. A European Central Bank survey indicated growing inflation expectations.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 0.5 basis points to 2.52%, having earlier reached its highest level since mid-July at 2.524%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield increased by one basis point, resulting in a 114 basis points gap between Italian and German yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)