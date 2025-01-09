Left Menu

Rising Eurozone Inflation Sparks Bond Market Jitters

Benchmark Bund yields slightly decreased but remained near their highest levels in over five months amid inflation concerns. UK gilt yields notably rose, while Eurozone inflation reached 2.4%. German and Italian 10-year yields experienced fluctuations, reflecting heightened market anticipation of European Central Bank rate changes.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:10 IST
Benchmark Bund yields experienced a slight decline but held close to their highest levels in over five months, as inflation concerns mounted among investors.

The market closely monitored UK gilt yields, which saw an 11.5 basis points increase on Wednesday. Inflation within the eurozone's 20 nations reached 2.4% last month, driven by rising energy costs and persistently high service expenses. A European Central Bank survey indicated growing inflation expectations.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 0.5 basis points to 2.52%, having earlier reached its highest level since mid-July at 2.524%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield increased by one basis point, resulting in a 114 basis points gap between Italian and German yields.

