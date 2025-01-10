Healthcare Headlines: Global Updates on Opioids, Bird Flu, and AI Valuations

In a notable settlement, Kroger, the retail giant, will pay $110 million to the state of Kentucky to resolve claims that its pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the settlement on Thursday, marking the state's decision not to join a larger $1.4 billion settlement involving multiple states.

The U.S. is taking preventive measures by replenishing its bird flu vaccine stockpile. The move comes in response to a persistent bird flu outbreak that has devastatingly impacted commercial, backyard, and wild birds across all 50 states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture detailed on Wednesday.

Key developments emerged in Shanghai as it moved to allow wholly foreign-owned hospitals in specified economic zones and biopharmaceutical areas. This move reflects China's broader strategy, initiated in September, to integrate foreign healthcare facilities, with Shanghai leading the charge.

