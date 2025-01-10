Left Menu

Unpacking the Gender Disparities in Australian Healthcare Costs

The article examines the reasons behind the gender disparities in healthcare costs in Australia, highlighting that women often incur higher costs due to chronic conditions, the need for frequent medical appointments, and systemic inequalities in healthcare policies. It urges increased investment in women's health research and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:21 IST
In Australia, Medicare, the universal health insurance scheme, ensures access to healthcare services. Yet, women often bear higher out-of-pocket expenses compared to men. Studies reveal women face greater financial burdens due to chronic conditions and more frequent medical visits.

Both men and women spend similarly on healthcare, but women allocate a larger portion of their finances to it. Female patients are prone to delay treatments, further widening the gender gap in healthcare access and costs. This disparity underscores an urgent need for policy change.

Recent government initiatives have earmarked funds to tackle gender bias and enhance women's health services. However, ongoing and targeted investment in female-focused medical research and services is paramount to bridging the cost gap and improving outcomes for Australian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

