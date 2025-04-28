Kashmir Conflict: U.S. Diplomacy Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In a bid to diffuse escalating tensions in South Asia, the U.S. State Department has engaged in dialogue with India and Pakistan, following a deadly militant attack in Kashmir that reignited regional hostilities. Washington, maintaining its diplomatic equilibrium, has expressed solidarity with India while avoiding direct censure of Pakistan.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in numerous casualties, has further strained the already volatile relationship between the two nations. It prompted India to launch retaliatory measures and reignited its demands for accountability, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.

As Washington grapples with global diplomatic challenges, analysts suggest a cautious approach. The complexity of U.S. alliances—balancing its strategic partnership with India and its historical ties with Pakistan—aids in understanding the delicate nature of American intervention amid rising Indo-Pak hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)