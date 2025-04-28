Left Menu

Usyk vs. Dubois: Battle for Heavyweight Supremacy at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are set to clash for the undisputed heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on July 19. Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian, seeks a second four-belt reign, while Britain's Dubois aims for revenge following a controversial previous encounter. The fight marks a historic first for British soil.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will face off for the undisputed title at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on July 19, as announced by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions. The match is eagerly anticipated by boxing enthusiasts around the globe.

Undefeated Ukrainian boxer Usyk holds the WBC, WBA, and WBO belts and is eyeing a record second term as the four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion. His rival, Britain's Daniel Dubois, currently holds the IBF title. In their previous encounter in August 2023, Usyk secured a controversial victory via a ninth-round knockout, having received time to recover following a disputed low blow.

This much-anticipated rematch marks the first time an undisputed heavyweight contest will take place in Britain. Broadcast live on DAZN Worldwide and sponsored by Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, the event brings echoes of Lennox Lewis's era as the last British undisputed heavyweight champion in 1999.

