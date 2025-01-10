NICD Reassures Public Amid Reports of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): No Cause for Alarm

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reassured South Africans that there is no need for concern over the recently reported cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that typically causes respiratory illnesses.

“This commonly occurring virus causes respiratory illness and is in the same family of viruses as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). HMPV is detected all year round in South Africa as one of the regular seasonal respiratory viruses,” the NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, stated.

What Is HMPV and How Is It Transmitted?

HMPV is transmitted through respiratory droplets, much like RSV and influenza. While most cases of HMPV lead to mild symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fever, the symptoms generally resolve within a few days. However, the virus may occasionally cause more severe lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchitis, bronchiolitis, or pneumonia.

The NICD emphasized that HMPV is typically detected less frequently among patients seeking care for respiratory illnesses compared to influenza or RSV, though this varies depending on the time of year.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Certain groups are at higher risk of developing severe illness due to HMPV, including:

Infants under six months, especially those born prematurely.

Older adults.

People with chronic conditions such as lung and heart disease.

Individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV.

People with diabetes.

Managing and Treating HMPV

As with most respiratory viruses, there is no specific treatment for HMPV. Mild cases can be managed with rest, over-the-counter medicines for fever and pain, and symptomatic relief. Individuals are advised to stay home while ill to prevent the virus's spread.

“If symptoms persist beyond three to five days or worsen, such as difficulty breathing or a fever that does not subside, people should seek medical attention at a clinic or general practitioner,” the NICD advised. Severe cases may require hospital admission for monitoring, oxygen therapy, and intravenous fluids.

Vaccines and Preparedness

Encouragingly, vaccines for HMPV are in advanced stages of development, including a combination vaccine for HMPV and RSV. These vaccines are expected to be available in the coming years.

South Africa has robust surveillance systems that monitor respiratory pathogen circulation, and both NICD laboratories and private labs in the country are equipped to test for HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Simulation Exercises and Pandemic Preparedness

In August 2024, multidisciplinary stakeholders participated in a tabletop simulation exercise in Johannesburg to test South Africa’s National Respiratory Pathogen Pandemic Plan. Such exercises are vital for refining the nation’s preparedness for public health emergencies, including potential epidemics or pandemics.

The NICD remains vigilant and ready to detect increases in respiratory virus circulation. It has assured the public that it continues to work alongside stakeholders to mitigate risks and strengthen the healthcare system’s response to respiratory illnesses.

Public Advisory

The NICD encourages everyone to maintain good respiratory hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when unwell. These measures not only help prevent HMPV but also reduce the spread of other respiratory viruses.