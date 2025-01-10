Union Health Ministry and Telangana Host National Workshop on NCDs; Focus on Prevention, Screening, and Treatment

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, successfully hosted a two-day National Workshop on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) from January 8–9, 2025. The workshop gathered key stakeholders, including Principal Secretaries (Health), Mission Director of National Health Mission, senior officials from all States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to strengthen strategies for the prevention, screening, management, and treatment of NCDs across India.

During the event, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, emphasized the importance of inter-sectoral collaboration, enhanced research, and the adoption of innovative practices in tackling the growing burden of NCDs. She stated, “This national workshop marks a significant step toward achieving the government’s vision of a 'Healthy India,' focusing on universal access to quality healthcare services and reducing premature mortality from NCDs.”

She further highlighted that the workshop would aid in strategizing the Ministry’s priorities, including submitting proposals before the 16th Finance Commission of India to bolster the healthcare system, with a specific focus on NCD prevention and control.

Key Discussions and Field Visits

The workshop featured a series of discussions, field visits, and knowledge-sharing sessions, with a focus on addressing the key NCDs affecting the Indian population, such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Chronic Respiratory Disease (CRD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Stroke, and Cancer.

Participants visited prominent healthcare facilities in Telangana, where they observed the best practices in NCD management and the innovative approaches being implemented on the ground. These visits provided vital insights into the practical aspects of primary and secondary healthcare interventions, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

Community-Based Interventions and State-Specific Practices

The workshop highlighted the importance of community-based interventions, such as the Fit India and Eat Right India campaigns. Noteworthy initiatives, including Nagaland’s tobacco cessation and deaddiction programs and Telangana’s integration of yoga and wellness practices, were presented as model programs for replication in other states.

State-specific practices that have shown notable success were also discussed in depth. Assam’s hypertension control program, Tamil Nadu’s comprehensive NCD screenings, and Andhra Pradesh’s robust cancer care infrastructure were showcased as innovative approaches with positive outcomes. These state-specific programs provide valuable lessons in addressing regional challenges and cultural considerations, showcasing how tailored solutions can lead to significant improvements in NCD management.

Research Priorities and Expert Presentations

A dedicated session on research priorities emphasized the necessity for implementation research to bridge the gaps in prevention, screening, and treatment of NCDs. Experts from various medical institutions shared their insights on challenges in screening, diagnosis, and management, with specific focus areas on ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Respiratory Disease, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and Stroke.

Strengthening Cancer Care Infrastructure

A significant part of the workshop was devoted to strengthening cancer care infrastructure, with in-depth sessions on expanding cancer care at district hospitals, enhancing the role of tertiary care centers, and improving population-based cancer registries. Strategies were discussed to address gaps in cancer care, from screening to follow-up care. Contributions from experts in Oral, Breast, and Cervical Cancer provided comprehensive insights into improving cancer treatment and prevention across the country.

Best Practices and Future Collaboration

Best practices from Telangana and Tamil Nadu were shared regarding the enhancement of secondary-level NCD clinics and the expansion of comprehensive screening programs. The sessions highlighted the integration of healthcare systems at both state and national levels and underscored the importance of collaboration between central, state, and local health authorities for sustainable improvements in NCD management.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to continue working collaboratively to implement innovative and region-specific solutions that will enhance the effectiveness of NCD prevention, screening, and treatment programs across India.