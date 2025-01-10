South Sudan Launches Cholera Vaccination Campaign Targeting Over 300,000 in Rubkona

The South Sudan Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and other partners, has launched a large-scale cholera vaccination campaign in Rubkona County, Unity State, to vaccinate over 300,000 people. This initiative is a critical step in tackling the cholera outbreak that has affected 31 hotspot areas nationwide, with Rubkona County alone accounting for 50% of reported cases.

The campaign marks the fourth county to undergo cholera vaccination, as part of a broader effort to address the crisis, which has resulted in 17,581 cases and a 1.5% fatality rate since the outbreak was declared in October 2024.

Government and Stakeholders Unite

To underscore the campaign's importance, H.E. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, Vice President of South Sudan for the Service Cluster, visited Rubkona County to observe response activities and officially launch the vaccination drive. Speaking at the event, Vice President Akol reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating the outbreak, emphasizing the critical role of vaccines.

“The rollout of the cholera vaccine nationwide is part of broader government efforts aimed at combating the outbreak and saving lives. We commend the Ministry of Health and partners for their unwavering dedication to this cause,” said Vice President Akol.

Accompanying the Vice President were Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng Juach, Minister of Health, the Governor of Unity State, and representatives from the UN Humanitarian Coordinator’s Office, OCHA, WHO, and other international organizations.

Key Measures to Combat Cholera

The campaign is part of an integrated strategy combining vaccination with hygiene promotion, clean water provision, and healthcare delivery in affected areas. Minister Yolanda Awel Deng called for stronger stakeholder collaboration to implement timely preventive measures.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers on the frontlines who are tirelessly combating the cholera outbreak,” Minister Deng remarked. “The vaccine we are introducing today is lifesaving. I urge the community to get vaccinated and adhere to precautionary measures to minimize risk.”

Dr. Jetri Regmi, Technical Officer for Health Expertise and Operations and WHO OIC, highlighted the broader challenges facing South Sudan's health system amid ongoing humanitarian crises, including flooding and displacement.

“The oral cholera vaccination campaigns are a vital tool in our health interventions,” said Dr. Regmi. “They not only protect vulnerable populations but also pave the way for sustainable health outcomes.”

Expanding Nationwide Efforts

With support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, over 1.3 million doses of vaccines have been secured to tackle the outbreak across hotspot areas. The vaccination campaign commenced in Juba on January 8, 2025, and will run for seven days.

In Rubkona County, outreach teams have been deployed to ensure vulnerable populations in remote and flood-affected areas receive the vaccine. Additionally, education campaigns are raising awareness about the importance of vaccination and hygiene practices to curb disease spread.

Coordinated Response

The cholera outbreak has placed immense strain on South Sudan’s fragile healthcare system, prompting urgent calls for international assistance. Efforts are ongoing to secure clean water, improve sanitation, and strengthen healthcare services in affected regions.

The government and its partners continue to work tirelessly to contain the outbreak, aiming to protect lives and restore stability to communities grappling with the dual crises of flooding and disease.

This vaccination campaign represents a significant milestone in South Sudan’s fight against cholera, setting the stage for improved public health and resilience against future outbreaks.