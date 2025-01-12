Left Menu

Expired IV Fluids Spark Health Crisis and Political Uproar in West Bengal

In West Bengal, three women remain critically ill at a hospital following the administration of expired intravenous fluids. As authorities relocate them for intensive care, the incident has spurred protests and political criticism. A governmental committee is investigating, amidst calls for accountability and improved healthcare infrastructure.

In a troubling development at a West Bengal hospital, three women have critically deteriorated after allegedly receiving expired intravenous fluids following childbirth. The patients were moved to a Kolkata facility for intensified treatment as their condition worsened, according to state health department officials.

The incident, which claimed one life and left four others in critical condition, prompted the formation of a committee to investigate the mishap. Authorities have swiftly set up a 'green corridor' for their transport, ensuring swift passage by coordinating with toll plaza officials. Despite these efforts, families of the patients expressed concerns over the lack of consultation regarding their transfer.

The event has ignited political tensions, with opposition parties accusing the state government of negligence and corruption. Protests from groups like DYFI and Congress demand an explanation and better healthcare infrastructure. The state Congress plans to stage a 'gherao' of the Swasthya Bhavan, pressing for answers from the health minister, who is also the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

