Rising Threat: Surgical Site Infections in Indian Hospitals

A study by ICMR shows higher rates of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) in three major hospitals in India compared to high-income countries. The study analyzed 3,020 patients, finding a 5.2% SSI incidence. It highlights the need for better post-discharge surveillance and awareness of risk factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:20 IST
A concerning study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the rate of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) in three major hospitals in India exceeds those in many high-income countries.

The research, encompassing 3,020 patients from Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, Kasturba Hospital, and Tata Memorial Hospital, aims to evaluate the occurrence and risk factors associated with SSIs both during hospital stays and post-discharge.

Highlighting the absence of comprehensive surveillance in India, the study found a 5.2% SSI incidence, calling for urgent measures to lower this rate and improve post-surgical outcomes.

