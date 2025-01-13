Left Menu

Teen Brain Development: A Key to Understanding Eating Disorders

New research suggests that the slower maturation of the teenage brain cortex, responsible for self-control and decision-making, may contribute to the development of eating disorders in young adulthood. The study analyzed MRI scans and genetic data of teenagers, assessing the link between brain maturation and eating behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:28 IST
Teen Brain Development: A Key to Understanding Eating Disorders
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study suggests that slow maturation of the brain's cortex during adolescence could be linked to the development of eating disorders in young adulthood. This cortex is pivotal for self-control and decision-making.

The research, published in Nature Mental Health and led by King's College London, involved MRI scans of nearly 1,000 teenagers across Europe, investigating how their eating behaviors evolved from ages 14 to 23. It found notable differences in brain volume and thickness among those with disordered eating habits.

The researchers highlighted lower rates of brain maturation in regions like the cerebellum and prefrontal cortex among restrictive and emotional eaters compared to their healthier counterparts. Such delays might explain the genetic predisposition to unhealthy eating behaviors, indicating a potential focus for early interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025