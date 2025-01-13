Teen Brain Development: A Key to Understanding Eating Disorders

A groundbreaking study suggests that slow maturation of the brain's cortex during adolescence could be linked to the development of eating disorders in young adulthood. This cortex is pivotal for self-control and decision-making.

The research, published in Nature Mental Health and led by King's College London, involved MRI scans of nearly 1,000 teenagers across Europe, investigating how their eating behaviors evolved from ages 14 to 23. It found notable differences in brain volume and thickness among those with disordered eating habits.

The researchers highlighted lower rates of brain maturation in regions like the cerebellum and prefrontal cortex among restrictive and emotional eaters compared to their healthier counterparts. Such delays might explain the genetic predisposition to unhealthy eating behaviors, indicating a potential focus for early interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)