GSK's Major Biotech Acquisition Highlights Tumour Treatment Innovations

In a significant move, GSK, the British pharmaceutical giant, has announced its intention to acquire the Boston-based biopharmaceutical firm IDRx for up to $1.15 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance GSK's capability in treating rare gastrointestinal stromal tumours.

The news comes amid a challenging market for pharmaceuticals, as evidenced by Moderna's decision to slash its 2025 sales projections by $1 billion. The reduced forecast is attributed to a slow uptake of its RSV vaccine and declining demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In other industry developments, Johnson & Johnson is set to purchase Intra-Cellular Therapies, a neurological drugmaker, for $14.6 billion. This move will solidify J&J's position in the neurological disorder treatment market.

(With inputs from agencies.)