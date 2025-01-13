Left Menu

GSK's Major Biotech Acquisition Highlights Tumour Treatment Innovations

British drugmaker GSK plans to acquire US biotech firm IDRx for $1.15 billion, focusing on innovative tumour treatments. Meanwhile, Moderna cuts sales forecast due to weak vaccine demand, and J&J boosts neurological treatment market presence by acquiring Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion.

Updated: 13-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:28 IST
In a significant move, GSK, the British pharmaceutical giant, has announced its intention to acquire the Boston-based biopharmaceutical firm IDRx for up to $1.15 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance GSK's capability in treating rare gastrointestinal stromal tumours.

The news comes amid a challenging market for pharmaceuticals, as evidenced by Moderna's decision to slash its 2025 sales projections by $1 billion. The reduced forecast is attributed to a slow uptake of its RSV vaccine and declining demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In other industry developments, Johnson & Johnson is set to purchase Intra-Cellular Therapies, a neurological drugmaker, for $14.6 billion. This move will solidify J&J's position in the neurological disorder treatment market.

