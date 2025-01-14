Left Menu

Revolutionizing Flu Vaccination: PopVax Wins BARDA Prize for Cutting-Edge mRNA Vaccine

PopVax, an Indian biotechnology company, won $2 million from BARDA for its innovative mRNA influenza vaccine. Developed in partnership with Germany's LTS Lohmann, the vaccine utilizes a unique microarray patch for easy self-administration, providing protection against various influenza strains. This advancement promises increased accessibility and global reach of vaccines.

PopVax, an innovative Indian biotechnology company, has secured a $2 million award from the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for its groundbreaking mRNA influenza vaccine. The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Germany's LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, features an mRNA-encoded immunogen display technology along with a dissolvable microarray patch delivery system.

The Patch Forward Prize from BARDA, which aims to accelerate the development of microneedle patch-based RNA vaccines, recognizes PopVax's potential to protect against multiple influenza strains. Utilizing computational protein design and machine learning in its development, the vaccine offers significant advancements over existing influenza vaccines by enhancing strain-specific antibody responses and requiring lower dosages.

The integration of LTS's microarray patch allows for easy self-application, enhancing the vaccine's accessibility and global distribution, particularly in regions lacking robust cold storage. PopVax's mRNA vaccine technology holds vast potential in developing countries, offering a self-administered solution that circumvents the need for conventional healthcare settings.

