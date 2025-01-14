Mission Parivar Vikas: Empowering Uttar Pradesh Through Family Planning

The Uttar Pradesh government is poised to initiate 'Mission Parivar Vikas' from January 18 to 31, focusing on raising family planning awareness and enhancing service accessibility across diverse communities, according to an official statement.

Pinky Jowell, mission director for the National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh, has directed all chief medical officers to ensure the successful execution of the campaign. It will include several initiatives to bolster public access to family planning services.

The campaign targets spreading crucial family planning messages to remote districts, aiming to increase awareness and engagement. Community initiatives like 'mother-in-law-daughter-in-law' conferences and 'Mr Smart' conferences will play vital roles, encouraging both women and men to participate actively in family planning efforts.

