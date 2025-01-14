Left Menu

Mission Parivar Vikas: Empowering Uttar Pradesh Through Family Planning

The Uttar Pradesh government is launching 'Mission Parivar Vikas' from January 18-31 to enhance family planning awareness. The campaign aims to disseminate information extensively, particularly in remote areas, through community-centric initiatives and promotional activities, to make family planning services more accessible across all societal segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:17 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is poised to initiate 'Mission Parivar Vikas' from January 18 to 31, focusing on raising family planning awareness and enhancing service accessibility across diverse communities, according to an official statement.

Pinky Jowell, mission director for the National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh, has directed all chief medical officers to ensure the successful execution of the campaign. It will include several initiatives to bolster public access to family planning services.

The campaign targets spreading crucial family planning messages to remote districts, aiming to increase awareness and engagement. Community initiatives like 'mother-in-law-daughter-in-law' conferences and 'Mr Smart' conferences will play vital roles, encouraging both women and men to participate actively in family planning efforts.

