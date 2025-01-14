Advancements in Care: Army Chief Unveils New Limb Training Facility

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi took a significant step forward in enhancing prosthetic care on Tuesday as he inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune.

The state-of-the-art facility features the latest innovations in computer-aided design and manufacturing aimed at offering tailored rehabilitation for upper limb amputees. The centre remains a leader in its field, dedicated to the welfare and recovery of soldiers and veterans.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Range Hills, Kirkee, where he praised residents for their skill and resilience, particularly in artistic pursuits like mouth painting. His engagement underscored the Army's commitment to supporting its personnel on the road to recovery and independence.

