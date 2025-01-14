Left Menu

Advancements in Care: Army Chief Unveils New Limb Training Facility

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi opened a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, highlighting advanced prosthetic care. The centre is dedicated to the rehabilitation of soldiers and veterans, promoting self-reliance and empowerment. The visit also included a stop at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:15 IST
Advancements in Care: Army Chief Unveils New Limb Training Facility
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi took a significant step forward in enhancing prosthetic care on Tuesday as he inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune.

The state-of-the-art facility features the latest innovations in computer-aided design and manufacturing aimed at offering tailored rehabilitation for upper limb amputees. The centre remains a leader in its field, dedicated to the welfare and recovery of soldiers and veterans.

During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Range Hills, Kirkee, where he praised residents for their skill and resilience, particularly in artistic pursuits like mouth painting. His engagement underscored the Army's commitment to supporting its personnel on the road to recovery and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025