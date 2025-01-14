Kate Middleton's Resilient Journey: A Royal Remission Revealed

London, Jan 14 (PTI) - Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London this Tuesday, expressing gratitude towards the NHS staff responsible for her recovery during her battle with cancer.

This visit marked her first public confirmation on where she received preventative chemotherapy. The Princess shared her relief at being in remission, emphasizing the journey and adjustment to a new normal that follows a cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Marsden, the world's first hospital dedicated to cancer care since its opening in 1851, received the royal couple as their new patrons, a title underscoring their support for the hospital's exceptional healthcare services.

