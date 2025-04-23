Royal Visit Amidst Political Tensions: King Frederik's Greenland Journey
King Frederik of Denmark will visit Greenland on April 28 amidst U.S. interest in the territory. The visit follows President Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland, which Denmark has rejected, asserting that the decision lies with Greenlanders. Greenland's Prime Minister will meet with Denmark's Prime Minister before the visit.
Denmark's King Frederik is set to visit Greenland, a semi-autonomous region under Danish sovereignty, on April 28. This development comes as Greenland continues to be a focal point due to the United States' interests in the territory's mineral resources.
The U.S. has expressed ambitions for a possible takeover of the island, which Denmark has firmly rejected, emphasizing that only Greenlanders can decide their future. Despite these geopolitical tensions, the visit aims to strengthen ties between Denmark and Greenland.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik-Nielsen is scheduled to travel to Denmark on April 26 to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The king will accompany Nielsen back to Greenland, marking a significant diplomatic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
