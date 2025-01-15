Rethinking Obesity: New Definitions Aim for Precision

Global health experts have unveiled a proposal redefining obesity diagnosis, advocating for reduced reliance on the body mass index (BMI) and focusing instead on broader health indicators.

Published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the report introduces 'clinical' and 'pre-clinical' obesity categories to more accurately identify those in need of intervention.

Though endorsed by numerous medical organizations, the transition to this new classification system faces practical hurdles, including costs and the need for accurate diagnostic protocols.

