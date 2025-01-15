Left Menu

Rethinking Obesity: New Definitions Aim for Precision

A group of global experts proposes a novel approach to defining obesity, moving beyond body mass index (BMI) as the sole measurement. Introducing clinical and pre-clinical obesity categories, the aim is to better identify individuals needing treatment, improving diagnosis and potentially impacting treatment protocols worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:39 IST
Rethinking Obesity: New Definitions Aim for Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Global health experts have unveiled a proposal redefining obesity diagnosis, advocating for reduced reliance on the body mass index (BMI) and focusing instead on broader health indicators.

Published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the report introduces 'clinical' and 'pre-clinical' obesity categories to more accurately identify those in need of intervention.

Though endorsed by numerous medical organizations, the transition to this new classification system faces practical hurdles, including costs and the need for accurate diagnostic protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025