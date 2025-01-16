Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Filariasis Eradication by 2027

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to eradicate filariasis by 2027 with a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign starting February 10. Community radios will play a vital role in ensuring campaign success. Twelve districts will implement triple-drug therapy, while two will use double-drug therapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Filariasis Eradication by 2027
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced its ambitious plan to eliminate filariasis from the state by 2027. This initiative kicks off with an intensified Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign scheduled to commence on February 10.

State officials are enlisting support from 33 community radio stations, recognizing their vital role in reaching the masses. During a virtual workshop, State Filaria Officer Dr. AK Chaudhary emphasized that the success of this campaign hinges on effective community engagement.

The MDA campaign, part of the National Filariasis Eradication Programme, aims to cover 14 districts with triple-drug and double-drug therapies. This year, enhanced efforts include male health workers aiding ASHA workers to increase medicine accessibility even during nighttime hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025