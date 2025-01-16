Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Filariasis Eradication by 2027
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to eradicate filariasis by 2027 with a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign starting February 10. Community radios will play a vital role in ensuring campaign success. Twelve districts will implement triple-drug therapy, while two will use double-drug therapy.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced its ambitious plan to eliminate filariasis from the state by 2027. This initiative kicks off with an intensified Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign scheduled to commence on February 10.
State officials are enlisting support from 33 community radio stations, recognizing their vital role in reaching the masses. During a virtual workshop, State Filaria Officer Dr. AK Chaudhary emphasized that the success of this campaign hinges on effective community engagement.
The MDA campaign, part of the National Filariasis Eradication Programme, aims to cover 14 districts with triple-drug and double-drug therapies. This year, enhanced efforts include male health workers aiding ASHA workers to increase medicine accessibility even during nighttime hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)