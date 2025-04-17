Canada's Election Drama: Facing Trump and Nationalism
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre clash over who can best handle US President Trump in Canada's election. Despite Carney's emphasis on economic growth, Poilievre pushes for change from longstanding Liberal rule. The Liberals' recent poll surge underscores rising Canadian nationalism.
Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the stakes of Canada's election, highlighting the importance of navigating relations with US President Donald Trump.
His Conservative rival, Pierre Poilievre, argued that a decade of Liberal governance calls for change, emphasizing economic concerns.
The changing political landscape reflects rising nationalism and an evolving voter sentiment ahead of April's vote.
