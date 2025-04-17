Left Menu

Bhutan's Green Cryptocurrency Revolution: Pioneering a Sustainable Digital Future

Bhutan, leveraging its hydropower resources, is pioneering green cryptocurrencies to boost its economy and combat brain drain. By investing in digital currencies, the country offsets fossil fuel usage, contributing to the green economy. Efforts include expanding hydropower, attracting investment, and training the youth in blockchain and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 07:26 IST
Bhutan's Green Cryptocurrency Revolution: Pioneering a Sustainable Digital Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to boost its economy and address brain drain, Bhutan is pioneering the use of green cryptocurrencies. Harnessing its abundant hydropower resources, the Himalayan nation aims to mine digital currencies using clean energy, setting a sustainable precedent in the cryptocurrency world.

The CEO of Bhutan's sovereign wealth fund, Ujjwal Deep Dahal, emphasized the green impact of the initiative, stating that each digital coin mined using hydropower helps offset coins produced with fossil fuels. This approach has not only added value to the country's hydropower but also increased foreign currency liquidity through cryptocurrency investments.

Analysts highlight Bhutan's ambitious plans to expand its hydropower capacity, crucial for positioning itself as a leader in green digital currency. The nation is also keen on training its youth in blockchain and AI, aiming to create jobs and mitigate youth unemployment amid a rising exodus of young professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025