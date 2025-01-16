Morgan Stanley CFO Signals a Shift in Deal-making Landscape

Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Yeshaya, announced that multiple factors previously hindering deals, such as regulatory constraints and high interest rates, are evolving. This shift is expected to foster continuous growth in transactions by 2025, as boardrooms become more engaged in deal-making.

The bank has observed a significant uptick in credit demand stemming from corporations, signaling a revival in corporate financing through credit avenues. This trend indicates a brighter outlook for deal-making prospects, as businesses seek to capitalize on favorable financial conditions.

Moreover, Yeshaya noted that a substantial portion of wealth asset inflows has originated from adviser-led relationships, further emphasizing the growing importance of strategic partnerships. Morgan Stanley anticipates that increased activity in capital markets will bolster workplace asset integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)