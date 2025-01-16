Left Menu

Morgan Stanley CFO Signals a Shift in Deal-making Landscape

Morgan Stanley CFO Sharon Yeshaya reveals that changes in regulation and interest rates are opening doors for increased deals. The bank anticipates continued growth in deals by 2025, with corporate credit demand rising and wealth asset inflows primarily from adviser-led relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:00 IST
Morgan Stanley CFO Signals a Shift in Deal-making Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Yeshaya, announced that multiple factors previously hindering deals, such as regulatory constraints and high interest rates, are evolving. This shift is expected to foster continuous growth in transactions by 2025, as boardrooms become more engaged in deal-making.

The bank has observed a significant uptick in credit demand stemming from corporations, signaling a revival in corporate financing through credit avenues. This trend indicates a brighter outlook for deal-making prospects, as businesses seek to capitalize on favorable financial conditions.

Moreover, Yeshaya noted that a substantial portion of wealth asset inflows has originated from adviser-led relationships, further emphasizing the growing importance of strategic partnerships. Morgan Stanley anticipates that increased activity in capital markets will bolster workplace asset integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025