WHO's Urgent Call: $1.5 Billion Needed for Global Health Crises

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested $1.5 billion to address urgent health emergencies worldwide. The appeal comes amidst uncertainties about future funding, following the imminent inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. WHO's Director-General stressed the challenge of meeting global health needs without sufficient financial support.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:13 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its annual funding appeal, requesting $1.5 billion to tackle global health emergencies. The plea comes as concerns mount about the potential impact of U.S. policy changes under incoming President Donald Trump, which could affect WHO's financial future.

The funding is urgently needed to assist more than 300 million people facing crises in 42 regions, including places like Gaza and Afghanistan. The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the gravity of the situation, citing a growing disparity between the rising demands for health assistance and the limited resources available.

Ghebreyesus highlighted the dire consequences of inadequate funding, which forces the organization to make difficult decisions about who receives urgent medical care. The appeal underscores the critical need for sustainable funding to prevent health catastrophes worldwide.

