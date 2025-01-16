Left Menu

Tanzania Takes Swift Action as Marburg Virus Looms

The Tanzanian government reports that no individuals tested positive for the Marburg virus, following WHO concerns about potential cases and fatalities in Kagera. The health minister confirmed negative lab results, emphasizing enhanced surveillance. Previously, Tanzania faced a Marburg outbreak, criticized for inadequate COVID-19 response.

Tanzania has confirmed that no one has tested positive for the Marburg virus, despite the World Health Organization's notice of suspected cases and fatalities in the northwest region.

According to Health Minister Jenista Mhagama, laboratory tests conducted as of January 15, 2025, returned negative results for all suspected individuals. Immediate measures were taken following the reports of symptoms characteristic of the virus, such as high fever and bleeding, which has a high fatality rate akin to Ebola.

Tanzania previously encountered a Marburg outbreak in 2023 with multiple deaths, and the country faced criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the current situation, measures such as deploying experts and enhancing disease surveillance have been initiated.

