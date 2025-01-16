Enhanced Bird Flu Testing: CDC's Swift Response Strategy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a directive for hospitals to test flu patients for bird flu within 24 hours of admission. This move is part of a broader strategy to swiftly identify human infections of avian influenza A (H5N1) amid high levels of seasonal flu.

The CDC reassures the public that the risk of bird flu remains low, and there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. However, they stress the importance of rapid testing, especially for patients in intensive care, to manage potential viral outbreaks effectively and ensure timely administration of treatments.

Amidst these precautionary measures, CDC officials maintain confidence in their current reporting systems but emphasize the need for real-time data. With government investments and collaborations, including $1.5 billion spent by the USDA on avian flu countermeasures, efforts to control the virus's spread continue robustly, ensuring preparedness in the face of any evolving threats.

