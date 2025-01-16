Left Menu

Enhanced Bird Flu Testing: CDC's Swift Response Strategy

The CDC advises testing hospitalized flu patients for bird flu within 24 hours to promptly identify avian influenza A infections. Despite low public risk and no evidence of person-to-person spread, the agency emphasizes quicker testing to expedite health responses and minimize virus transmission among humans and animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:12 IST
Enhanced Bird Flu Testing: CDC's Swift Response Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a directive for hospitals to test flu patients for bird flu within 24 hours of admission. This move is part of a broader strategy to swiftly identify human infections of avian influenza A (H5N1) amid high levels of seasonal flu.

The CDC reassures the public that the risk of bird flu remains low, and there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. However, they stress the importance of rapid testing, especially for patients in intensive care, to manage potential viral outbreaks effectively and ensure timely administration of treatments.

Amidst these precautionary measures, CDC officials maintain confidence in their current reporting systems but emphasize the need for real-time data. With government investments and collaborations, including $1.5 billion spent by the USDA on avian flu countermeasures, efforts to control the virus's spread continue robustly, ensuring preparedness in the face of any evolving threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025