Swift Response: CDC Urges Quick Testing for Bird Flu Cases

The CDC recommends that hospitalized flu patients be tested for bird flu within 24 hours to timely identify avian influenza A (H5N1) cases. While the public risk remains low, faster detection aids in tracing infections and providing swift medical response. The USDA and HHS enhance preparedness with strategic actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that flu patients admitted to hospitals be tested for bird flu within 24 hours. This guidance aims to expedite the identification of avian influenza A (H5N1) cases among the rising human infections, despite the low public risk and lack of person-to-person spread.

Prompt testing is crucial, especially for patients in intensive care, to determine the virus subtype and take necessary public health actions. According to CDC's Nirav Shah, faster testing helps trace infection sources and provide timely medical care to close contacts. This update marks a shift from the previous longer testing cycles.

In response to recent bird flu cases, with 70 infections reported among U.S. farmworkers, the USDA is enhancing its efforts, including rebuilding a poultry vaccine stockpile. The Department of Health and Human Services is investing $211 million in mRNA vaccine technology to tackle emerging infectious diseases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

