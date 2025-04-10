Health News Overview: USDA Resignations, Rodent Crisis, and Pharma Tariffs

Several U.S. Department of Agriculture employees involved in bird flu response will soon depart, weakening efforts to track virus spread. This comes after incentives to reduce federal workforce numbers were introduced by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Birmingham, UK's second-biggest city, is grappling with a mounting public health threat. Rat infestations, fueled by a refuse workers' strike over working conditions, are prompting urgent health warnings amid ongoing disputes between the city council and unions.

The pharmaceutical industry faces potential upheaval as President Trump prepares to introduce tariffs on drug imports. Global supply chains could see significant disruptions, pressuring firms to relocate operations to the U.S. in response to evolving trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)