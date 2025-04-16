Left Menu

CDSCO Cracks Down on Unapproved FDC Drugs Posing Public Health Risks

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has directed state drug controllers to stop the manufacturing and distribution of certain unapproved Fixed Dose Combination drugs due to safety risks. The directive follows concerns over drugs approved without proper evaluation under NDCT Rules 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:51 IST
CDSCO Cracks Down on Unapproved FDC Drugs Posing Public Health Risks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a strict directive aimed at halting the production and marketing of certain unapproved Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs. This move follows growing concerns over these drugs, which have bypassed essential safety and efficacy evaluations.

An official letter from DCGI Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi expressed alarm that several FDC drugs have been licensed without proper approval as mandated by the NDCT Rules 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. The directive calls for immediate cessation of sale and distribution of 35 specific FDC drugs across states and union territories.

Despite manufacturers' claims that their licenses were granted in compliance with regional authorizations, the CDSCO sees these actions as a threat to uniform enforcement of national drug standards. This bold move reflects CDSCO's commitment to protecting public health by ensuring regulatory compliance across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025