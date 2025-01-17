New Partnership to Enhance Support for Veterans in Bay of Plenty

Veterans’ Affairs and Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, a prominent pan-iwi charitable trust, have entered into a partnership aimed at expanding support for veterans in the Bay of Plenty, Veterans Minister Chris Penk announced.

“One of the key challenges we face is identifying veterans who are eligible for assistance,” said Minister Penk. “Shockingly, there is no centralized data system for veterans in New Zealand, and we must rely on individuals registering with Veterans’ Affairs to access their entitlements. As a result, many veterans remain unsupported and unaware of the services available to them.”

Addressing the Gaps in Support

To combat this issue, Veterans’ Affairs is collaborating with Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, one of New Zealand’s largest hauora providers. The trust boasts an extensive network and robust relationships with the Mataatua Veterans Collective, Returned Services Associations (RSAs), hapū, and other community organizations, making it well-placed to reach unregistered veterans.

Veterans’ Affairs currently supports about 550 clients in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions. However, it is estimated that this figure significantly underrepresents the true number of veterans in the area who are eligible for support.

The partnership’s key goals include:

Enhanced Data Sharing : A memorandum of understanding will enable better data collaboration to improve referrals and promote services effectively.

: A memorandum of understanding will enable better data collaboration to improve referrals and promote services effectively. Health Clinics and Social Support : Jointly organized clinics will provide health, social, and employment support tailored to veterans’ unique needs.

: Jointly organized clinics will provide health, social, and employment support tailored to veterans’ unique needs. Improved Health Insights: Collaborative efforts will improve understanding of health conditions prevalent among veterans, ensuring more targeted interventions.

Broader Implications

Minister Penk highlighted the broader potential of this initiative. “The success of this agreement could serve as a model for how Veterans’ Affairs can collaborate with iwi and other community organizations across New Zealand,” he said. “It reflects this Government’s commitment to partnering with communities to deliver public services that improve lives.”

Additional Community Initiatives

The partnership will also involve outreach campaigns to raise awareness about available support, especially for veterans in rural and underserved areas. Workshops on financial literacy, housing assistance, and mental health awareness are among the services under consideration to further strengthen community ties and provide holistic support.

About Te Puna Ora o Mataatua

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is the third-largest hauora provider in New Zealand, delivering health, social, and community services across multiple regions. With a strong foundation in Māori values and a commitment to serving all people, the trust is uniquely positioned to bridge gaps in veteran support systems.

A Commitment to Veterans

This partnership represents a significant step forward in ensuring that no veteran in the Bay of Plenty is left without the support they deserve. As the initiative unfolds, its success could pave the way for a nationwide approach to better identifying and supporting those who have served New Zealand.