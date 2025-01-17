Embracing the Global EAT-Lancet Diet: A Step Towards Sustainable Health

A recent study has highlighted the potential benefits of globally adopting the EAT-Lancet diet, a sustainable eating model designed to promote health and environmental equity. This could result in a significant reduction in agricultural land use and water consumption for irrigation, despite a slight increase in food costs.

The EAT-Lancet Commission, in January 2019, introduced this diet as a scientifically backed universal reference. Predominantly plant-based, it includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and limited seafood, poultry, and meat, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement objectives.

The study by Politecnico di Milano researchers suggests that adopting this diet globally would necessitate increased international food trade. The findings, published in Nature Sustainability, reveal potential benefits and adjustments needed for successful implementation, offering a roadmap for global dietary transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)