Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Aid Surge and Health Revival in Gaza

A recent commitment by the World Health Organization aims to massively scale up aid imports into Gaza, targeting up to 600 trucks a day once a new ceasefire agreement takes effect on Sunday.

The deal, critical to alleviating the dire humanitarian situation in the region, seeks to address the ongoing crisis where over 46,000 people have perished, and a significant portion of the 2.3 million pre-war population have been displaced multiple times. This increase would be a substantial boost from the average of 51 trucks reported in January by U.N. data.

The WHO's plan includes deploying several prefabricated hospitals over the coming months to revive Gaza's severely impacted health sector. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized that crucial logistical details and security improvements are still under negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)