Government Takes Action on Drug Prices

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has indicated the government's intention to negotiate more affordable prices for 15 expensive Medicare drugs by 2027. Becerra emphasizes the effectiveness of the medications but insists their costs need reduction, citing last year's similar success with 10 expensive drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:05 IST
Xavier Becerra
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government is making strides towards reducing the cost of essential medications. On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced plans to negotiate lower prices for 15 high-cost drugs under Medicare, slated for 2027.

Becerra explained the initiative follows last year's successful negotiations for 10 of the most expensive medications. Highlighting the effectiveness of these drugs, Becerra stressed the necessity of making them more affordable for consumers.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Becerra reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring the drugs are priced fairly, addressing concerns about their financial accessibility for many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

