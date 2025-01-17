Government Takes Action on Drug Prices

The U.S. government is making strides towards reducing the cost of essential medications. On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced plans to negotiate lower prices for 15 high-cost drugs under Medicare, slated for 2027.

Becerra explained the initiative follows last year's successful negotiations for 10 of the most expensive medications. Highlighting the effectiveness of these drugs, Becerra stressed the necessity of making them more affordable for consumers.

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Becerra reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring the drugs are priced fairly, addressing concerns about their financial accessibility for many Americans.

