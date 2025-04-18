Diplomatic Dealings: New US Ambassador Eyes Trade Agreement with Japan

The newly appointed US ambassador to Japan, George Glass, arrived in Tokyo on Friday, expressing optimism over achieving a trade deal in the ongoing tariff negotiations between the United States and Japan.

Glass, an experienced businessperson in finance and technology, arrived amidst complex trade discussions triggered by President Donald Trump's tariff measures, which have stirred global economic concerns. Following his landing at Tokyo's Haneda international airport, Glass stated, "I'm extremely optimistic ... that a deal will be get done."

The diplomatic arrival coincided with Japan and the US holding tariff talks in Washington, where both sides aimed for a swift resolution. President Trump, attending the meeting with Japanese officials, seeks to solidify trade deals as countries worldwide address potential economic damages from US tariff policies, expecting to balance his assertive economic strategies with mutual benefits.

