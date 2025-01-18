Escalating Conflict: Impact on Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in significant losses, with at least 46,899 Palestinians killed and 110,725 injured since operations commenced on October 7, 2023.

In the latest figures released by the ministry, 23 Palestinians lost their lives, and 83 were injured in the last 24 hours.

This update emphasizes the continuing humanitarian crisis in the region, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and potential diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)