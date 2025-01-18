Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Impact on Gaza Strip

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has resulted in 46,899 Palestinian deaths and 110,725 injuries. In the latest 24-hour update, 23 Palestinians have died, and 83 have been injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

  • Country:
  • Egypt

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in significant losses, with at least 46,899 Palestinians killed and 110,725 injured since operations commenced on October 7, 2023.

In the latest figures released by the ministry, 23 Palestinians lost their lives, and 83 were injured in the last 24 hours.

This update emphasizes the continuing humanitarian crisis in the region, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and potential diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

