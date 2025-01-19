Navigating Mental Health Care Amidst Psychiatric Shortages in Australia

Sydney, January 19 - Australians needing mental health care encounter the nation's longest emergency wait times for ward admission, reveals a report by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

Compounding the issue, a looming mass resignation of New South Wales public psychiatrists due to protracted pay disputes exacerbates already critical national shortages in the psychiatric workforce. For those deprived of direct psychiatric aid, alternative routes include general practitioners (GPs), psychologists, and community services.

Significantly, safety planning emerges as a crucial suicide prevention step, offering a tailored guide to navigate rising suicidal urges with strategies involving personal, social, and professional support elements. As safety planning gains prominence, its link to diminished suicidal thoughts and behaviors is supported by research highlighting decreased depression and hopelessness in those using these methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)