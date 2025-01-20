Empowering Health: Breast Cancer Detection on Wheels at Maha Kumbh

In a groundbreaking health initiative at the Maha Kumbh, spiritual leader Maa Amritanandamayi has launched a unique mobile service to assist in breast cancer detection among women. The project, powered by the Amritanandamayi Math, has unveiled a pink bus equipped with mammography tools.

Sant Brahmarishi Eknath, a key figure associated with the Math, explained to PTI that this mobile unit represents a Rs 4 crore investment in women's health. It offers a cutting-edge solution for early-stage breast cancer detection, targeting women over 40.

The bus, initially inaugurated in Faridabad in 2022, not only provides mammography but also features a range of medical services, including X-rays, a pathology lab, and minor operations. The involvement of ISRO ensures seamless connectivity, allowing specialists from Faridabad to provide remote guidance, while 50 paramedical staff from Faridabad and Cochin are actively participating in this comprehensive health camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)