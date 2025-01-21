Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Infant Passes Away Mid-Flight to Kerala

An 11-month-old infant, Fesin Ahammed, died after experiencing uneasiness on a flight from Qatar to Kerala. The boy, who was born preterm, was traveling with his mother for further treatment when he succumbed after being transported to a hospital in Angamaly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An infant's life ended in tragedy as he succumbed to health complications while aboard a Kerala-bound flight from Qatar. The 11-month-old, named Fesin Ahammed, was en route to the southern Indian state for critical medical treatment.

The child, who was born preterm, began to experience uneasiness mid-air, prompting urgent action upon the aircraft’s landing at Nedumbassery Airport near Kochi. Authorities transported him swiftly to a hospital in Angamaly, where he was pronounced dead.

The infant, along with his mother, was on his way to seek further medical assistance in Kerala, his home state. Police reported that despite the family’s efforts, the young boy, hailing from Malappuram district, did not survive the journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

