Tragedy Strikes: Infant Passes Away Mid-Flight to Kerala

An infant's life ended in tragedy as he succumbed to health complications while aboard a Kerala-bound flight from Qatar. The 11-month-old, named Fesin Ahammed, was en route to the southern Indian state for critical medical treatment.

The child, who was born preterm, began to experience uneasiness mid-air, prompting urgent action upon the aircraft’s landing at Nedumbassery Airport near Kochi. Authorities transported him swiftly to a hospital in Angamaly, where he was pronounced dead.

The infant, along with his mother, was on his way to seek further medical assistance in Kerala, his home state. Police reported that despite the family’s efforts, the young boy, hailing from Malappuram district, did not survive the journey.

