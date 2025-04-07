Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Diverts After Onboard Medical Emergency

An IndiGo flight en route to Varanasi made an emergency landing in Maharashtra following the death of an 89-year-old passenger, Sushila Devi. The flight diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for emergency medical attention, but the woman was declared deceased upon landing. Authorities completed formal procedures before the flight continued.

Updated: 07-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:45 IST
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an elderly passenger passed away mid-flight. Sushila Devi, 89, from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, became unwell while airborne, prompting the aircraft to divert for emergency assistance. Despite quick medical intervention, her condition was fatal.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on a Sunday when flight 6E-5028 landed at the Chikalthana Airport. Medical teams were on standby, but sadly, Devi was pronounced dead on arrival. IndiGo ensured all safety protocols were in place and maintained communication with the bereaved family, offering support.

Post-incident formalities were carried out by the local MIDC CIDCO police, and the airline resumed its journey to Varanasi. Devi's body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger care even in emergencies.

