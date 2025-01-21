Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri Village
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir visited a remote Rajouri village to support families of 17 members who died mysteriously. Two surviving members, Mohd Aslam and his wife, mourn six children amidst ongoing investigations that indicate neurotoxins in their water source.
In a devastating incident, seventeen people, including thirteen children, from three connected families in a remote village of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, have died under mysterious circumstances, prompting concerns and investigations.
The tragedy, which unfolded over the past six weeks, attracted the attention of Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who, accompanied by National Conference local MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, visited the grieving families to offer condolences and prayers.
Authorities, investigating the deaths, have dismissed the possibility of a communicable disease. Instead, they point to neurotoxins, as further investigations revealed traces of pesticides and insecticides in the village's water source.
