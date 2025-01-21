Left Menu

MedTekon 2025: A Glimpse into the Future of MedTech Innovation

MedTekon 2025 is India's premier event for MedTech innovation, focusing on key issues like investment, regulations, and patient access. With a prestigious lineup of global and Indian speakers, the conference promises important discussions and networking opportunities, aiming to establish India as a leader in the MedTech sector.

New Delhi is set to become the nexus of MedTech innovation as the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) gears up for MedTekon 2025, scheduled for January 30 at the Taj Palace. The much-anticipated event aims to shape the future of the MedTech ecosystem with engaging discussions and networking opportunities.

The conference has attracted a notable roster of international and Indian dignitaries, underscoring its global significance. Representatives from the German, French, British, and U.S. embassies, alongside esteemed Indian figures, will lend their voices to the discourse on MedTech's evolving landscape.

With a focus on investment, hospital outcomes, insurance, regulations, and marketing practices, MedTekon 2025 seeks to elevate India's prominence in global MedTech dialogue. MTaI hopes that this congregation will propel forward-thinking initiatives that blend innovation with opportunity.

