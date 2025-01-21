Advanced Medical Care Shines at Maha Kumbh
At the Maha Kumbh, over 100 heart attack survivors and 183 critical patients received life-saving care, while 580 minor surgeries were conducted successfully. State-of-the-art Central Hospital delivered top-notch medical services to over 1.7 lakh devotees, highlighted by Dr. Gaurav Dubey's praise for the healthcare provided.
The Maha Kumbh's Central Hospital has emerged as a beacon of advanced healthcare, officials reported, with more than 100 heart attack victims saved and 183 critical patients treated in the ICU.
In a remarkable medical endeavor, 580 minor surgeries were conducted successfully, while extensive outpatient services and blood tests were provided to thousands.
Dr. Gaurav Dubey, nodal officer, emphasized the high-quality care offered to devotees from India and overseas, commending the state-of-the-art facilities and the government's role in this healthcare success story.
