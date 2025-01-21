Advanced Medical Care Shines at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh's Central Hospital has emerged as a beacon of advanced healthcare, officials reported, with more than 100 heart attack victims saved and 183 critical patients treated in the ICU.

In a remarkable medical endeavor, 580 minor surgeries were conducted successfully, while extensive outpatient services and blood tests were provided to thousands.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, nodal officer, emphasized the high-quality care offered to devotees from India and overseas, commending the state-of-the-art facilities and the government's role in this healthcare success story.

(With inputs from agencies.)