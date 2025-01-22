Trump's Government Gag Orders on Health Agencies

In a move raising concerns over transparency, the Trump administration has directed federal health agencies to cease all external communications. This directive impacts health advisories, weekly scientific reports, and updates to websites and social media platforms.

According to the Washington Post, the order was delivered on the same day President Trump took office. The gag order affects several crucial bodies under the Department of Health and Human Services, notably including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision has sparked alarm among both current and former officials who fear it may hinder essential public health communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)