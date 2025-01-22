Left Menu

Trump's Government Gag Orders on Health Agencies

The Trump administration has ordered federal health agencies to halt external communications, affecting health advisories, scientific reports, and social media. The directive, reported by the Washington Post, was issued shortly after Trump assumed office to major health bodies, including the FDA and CDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:55 IST
Trump's Government Gag Orders on Health Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move raising concerns over transparency, the Trump administration has directed federal health agencies to cease all external communications. This directive impacts health advisories, weekly scientific reports, and updates to websites and social media platforms.

According to the Washington Post, the order was delivered on the same day President Trump took office. The gag order affects several crucial bodies under the Department of Health and Human Services, notably including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision has sparked alarm among both current and former officials who fear it may hinder essential public health communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025