Revolutionary Target-MRD Test Offers Hope in Cancer Recurrence Detection

Datar Cancer Genetics has launched Target-MRD, an advanced blood test for detecting minimal residual disease in solid organ cancers. Using next-gen sequencing and droplet digital PCR, it assists oncologists in early intervention, aiding personalized and effective cancer management.

Updated: 22-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:56 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Datar Cancer Genetics has unveiled Target-MRD, a cutting-edge blood test designed to monitor molecular residual disease in solid organ cancers. This innovative test utilizes tumor-agnostic next-generation sequencing and a customized droplet digital PCR assay to detect cancer-related mutations.

Traditional methods often miss tiny amounts of residual disease that can lead to a cancer relapse. However, Target-MRD provides highly sensitive and personalized detection, allowing oncologists to intervene swiftly and effectively.

Dr. Timothy Crook from Cromwell Hospital highlighted the significance of this development, while Medanta Hospital's Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid called it a revolutionary advance in oncology diagnostics. Target-MRD's potential for personalized cancer care underscores its transformative impact on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

