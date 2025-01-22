WHO Expresses Regret Over US Withdrawal Decision, Emphasizes Decades of Collaboration

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep regret over the announcement of the United States’ intention to withdraw from the Organization, emphasizing the critical role the U.S. has played in global health initiatives since WHO’s inception in 1948.

“This decision impacts not only the United States but the global community as a whole,” WHO officials stated. “We hope the U.S. will reconsider and re-engage in constructive dialogue to maintain this vital partnership.”

A Legacy of Global Health Achievements

The U.S. was a founding member of WHO and has been instrumental in shaping its policies and programs over the past seven decades. Together, WHO and the U.S. have achieved historic milestones, such as eradicating smallpox and bringing polio to the brink of elimination.

American institutions have also been key contributors to WHO initiatives, providing expertise, funding, and leadership in addressing global health threats.

“In partnership with the U.S., we’ve tackled some of the most pressing health challenges of our time, saving countless lives and protecting millions from disease outbreaks,” the statement added.

Ongoing Reforms and Global Collaboration

WHO highlighted its efforts over the past seven years to implement transformative reforms aimed at increasing accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in member countries. The Organization underscored the importance of a united global effort to address ongoing health crises, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging threats like antimicrobial resistance and zoonotic diseases.

“Health emergencies do not recognize borders,” WHO said. “Global collaboration, including the active participation of the United States, is essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of all people.”

Implications of Withdrawal

The withdrawal of the U.S., a major financial contributor to WHO, could have significant repercussions for global health initiatives, particularly in low-income countries that rely on WHO programs for access to vaccines, healthcare infrastructure, and disease prevention.

Experts warn that U.S. disengagement could hinder progress in addressing critical challenges, including the eradication of polio, combating pandemics, and ensuring equitable vaccine distribution.

Call for Constructive Dialogue

Despite the announcement, WHO remains hopeful that the U.S. will reconsider its decision. The Organization emphasized its commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with the United States, recognizing the mutual benefits derived from collaboration.

“We believe the values of solidarity and global health security can guide us back to a constructive path,” WHO officials said. “We look forward to continuing our shared mission of promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable.”

As global health challenges continue to evolve, the role of collective action and international cooperation remains as vital as ever. The world awaits further developments on the future of the U.S.-WHO partnership.