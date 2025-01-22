Government Approvals and Expansions at the Forefront of National Updates

The Union Cabinet meeting saw pivotal decisions, most notably the approval of the National Health Mission's continuation for another five years. This move aims to bolster public health infrastructure across the country. Additionally, the central government announced the establishment of 100 new sainik schools to enhance educational quality nationwide.

In health-related developments, the Centre is advancing its commitment by expanding the network of stroke care units, ensuring more extensive access to specialized healthcare services. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to improve health facilities and education simultaneously, contributing to the overall development of the nation.

Complementing these initiatives, the Union Cabinet also revised the minimum support price for raw jute, marking a 6% increase to Rs 5,650 per quintal. This decision reflects the government's continuous efforts to support agricultural sectors and stabilize economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)