Zydus Lifesciences made headlines on Wednesday as the US health regulator bestowed Orphan Drug Designation upon Usnoflast, their developing treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development grants this status to promote the growth of medications for rare diseases, defined as those impacting fewer than 200,000 Americans.

Chairman Pankaj Patel expressed that this recognition highlights the urgent necessity to develop Usnoflast due to ALS's devastating nature, a condition that affects about 32,000 individuals in the US, with approximately 5,000 new diagnoses annually, according to the CDC.

