Zydus Strides Forward with Orphan Drug for ALS
Zydus Lifesciences announced that Usnoflast, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA. This designation supports the development of drugs for rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the US. ALS impacts approximately 32,000 Americans.
- Country:
- India
Zydus Lifesciences made headlines on Wednesday as the US health regulator bestowed Orphan Drug Designation upon Usnoflast, their developing treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development grants this status to promote the growth of medications for rare diseases, defined as those impacting fewer than 200,000 Americans.
Chairman Pankaj Patel expressed that this recognition highlights the urgent necessity to develop Usnoflast due to ALS's devastating nature, a condition that affects about 32,000 individuals in the US, with approximately 5,000 new diagnoses annually, according to the CDC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Try to Bounce Back Amid Uncertainty and Technical Signals
Health Headlines: From ALS Drug Setbacks to Bird Flu Misfortunes
Naga Sadhu's Intriguing Rituals at Maha Kumbh Mela Captivate Devotees
Boccia Nationals: Inspiring Hope and Resilience
How COVID-19 Exposed and Strained the Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals