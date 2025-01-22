Left Menu

Zydus Strides Forward with Orphan Drug for ALS

Zydus Lifesciences announced that Usnoflast, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA. This designation supports the development of drugs for rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the US. ALS impacts approximately 32,000 Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:34 IST
Zydus Strides Forward with Orphan Drug for ALS
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences made headlines on Wednesday as the US health regulator bestowed Orphan Drug Designation upon Usnoflast, their developing treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The US Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development grants this status to promote the growth of medications for rare diseases, defined as those impacting fewer than 200,000 Americans.

Chairman Pankaj Patel expressed that this recognition highlights the urgent necessity to develop Usnoflast due to ALS's devastating nature, a condition that affects about 32,000 individuals in the US, with approximately 5,000 new diagnoses annually, according to the CDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025