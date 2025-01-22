Left Menu

Cement Plant Pollution Triggers Health Crisis in Chhattisgarh School

Eighteen students from a government school in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara were hospitalized due to health issues, potentially linked to nearby cement plants. Authorities shut down an alternative fuel resources center and launched an investigation. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel alleged gas leakage as the cause of the students' illnesses.

In Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, 18 students from a government school were hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling uneasy, potentially due to pollution from nearby cement plants, officials confirmed.

Authorities promptly closed an Alternate Fuel Resources facility at a nearby cement plant for allegedly breaching environmental regulations, while an investigation into the students' illnesses is ongoing.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the plants of gas leaks, which he claims have caused the children's health issues, demanding immediate action from the state's leadership.

