Pune Faces Surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases

Pune is grappling with a sudden surge in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) cases, as officials reported 35 new suspected instances on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 59. This immunological nerve disorder is known for causing sudden numbness and muscle weakness. Amid this rise, 12 patients require ventilator support.

Despite the spike, medical experts assure that GBS is not a precursor to an epidemic. The state's health department promptly established a Rapid Response Team (RRT) for a thorough investigation. The team, comprising prominent doctors from institutions like the National Institute of Virology and B J Medical College, is undertaking a detailed inquiry into the situation.

Authorities have heightened surveillance in Pune city and its rural surroundings. Experts are analyzing patient samples, and environmental factors like water from affected areas. While the disorder mostly affects those in their 30s, doctors reiterated the encouraging recovery prospects with appropriate medical intervention.

