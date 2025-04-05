Left Menu

Yuva Sapno Ka Safar: A Cinematic Tribute to Youthful Dreams

The anthology series 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar' showcases stories about love, dreams, and relationships across eight Indian cities. With acclaimed directors like Rima Das and Alankrita Srivastava, it explores youth and diversity while celebrating aspirational stories rooted in Indian culture. Premieres April 11 on Waves OTT platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:01 IST
Yuva Sapno Ka Safar: A Cinematic Tribute to Youthful Dreams
The upcoming anthology series, 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar,' is set to premiere on Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT platform, starting April 11. Featuring the works of renowned directors such as Rima Das, Alankrita Srivastava, and Suparn Verma, the series serves as a tribute to youthful dreams and the intricacies of relationships.

This eight-part series brings viewers compelling tales that unfold in eight diverse cities across India. Each story, centered on love, dreams, and enduring bonds, provides a window into the nation's cultural and social tapestry. Highlights include 'Khatti Meethein Yaadein,' set in Amritsar, and 'Bandra Christmas,' which unfolds in the heart of Mumbai.

With gripping narratives like 'Bhagode' from Haryana and poignant pieces like 'Samudra' set in Kanyakumari, the series offers a rich variety of storytelling. Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal, and Ashi Dua Sara aim to portray the universal struggles and aspirations of young Indians as they navigate life and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

