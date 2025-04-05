India and Sri Lanka Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid Regional Security Emphasis
India and Sri Lanka have fortified their defense partnership through a new MoU, emphasizing intertwined security interests. Seven agreements were signed during Prime Minister Modi's visit, focusing on regional cooperation and economic recovery, including solar projects and debt restructuring, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a strategic move to bolster regional security, India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defense Cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the agreement underscores the recognition of the intertwined security interests between the two nations at the leadership level.
During a media briefing, Misri highlighted that the MoU will further drive the existing defense partnership, demonstrating a shared commitment to regional stability. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured that Sri Lankan territory will not be utilized in ways detrimental to India's security, aligning with the MoU, which provides a structured framework for defense cooperation.
In addition to defense, the nations formalized seven agreements covering energy, infrastructure, and economic recovery. Notable projects include a solar power initiative and a temperature-controlled warehouse in Dambulla. Emphasizing economic ties, India concluded the debt restructuring process with Sri Lanka, aiming for sustainable economic recovery through investments and grant assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties
IPL Match Controversy: Ram Navami Clash Sparks Security Concerns
India Surpasses 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production: A Nation's Leap Towards Energy Security
AfDB and IITA Forge Ahead with €5M Grant to Boost Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Food Security
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Over Naxals in Chhattisgarh